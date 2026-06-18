Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal manager Roberto Martinez reportedly considers coaching Al Nassr after 2026 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo and Roberto Martínez could soon be sharing a locker room at both the international and club levels, as reports surface that the Portugal manager is considering taking the reins at Saudi Pro League powerhouse Al Nassr following the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Roberto Martinez, and Portugal got off on the wrong foot to start their 2026 World Cup campaign. Yet, even with all focus supposedly locked on the tournament at hand, a bombshell report has emerged regarding Martínez’s future with the national team, and Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr is squarely in the mix.

According to a report from RMC Sport, Martinez and Ronaldo could soon be reunited at the club level. The manager has allegedly been involved in discussions with the Saudi Pro League side to take over the managerial reins ahead of next season.

Following Jorge Jesus’ dominant run to a Saudi Pro League title with Al-Nassr, now they are desperate to counter, aiming to finally capture an elusive major international trophy for the Riyadh-based club. Securing a high-profile tactician like Martinez would immediately cement Al-Nassr as heavy title favorites for the upcoming campaign.

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While Cristiano Ronaldo has already publicly addressed Portugal’s disappointing draw against the DR Congo, neither Martinez nor CR7 has issued an official statement regarding the club rumors. However, when pressed on the matter by reporters, the head coach firmly denied any desire to vacate his position with the Portuguese national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match.

Martinez defends starting Cristiano

Following a sluggish, ineffective performance from Cristiano Ronaldo against the DR Congo, Martinez faced heavy scrutiny post-match. He strongly defended his decision to leave the aging superstar on the pitch for the full 90 minutes, despite Ronaldo failing to register a single shot on target throughout the game.

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As Martinez scrambles to find a fluid attacking rhythm for his squad in this World Cup, these high-stakes personnel decisions will prove critical to securing a spot in the knockout stage, with an increasingly restless fanbase demanding immediate adjustments.

Cristiano’s stats in the game against DR Congo

The Portuguese icon struggled to find dangerous spaces to deploy his talent, a symptom of a larger tactical paralysis that left Portugal unable to break lines or circulate the ball effectively. Here is a closer look at Cristiano Ronaldo’s statistical output against the DR Congo:

Goals: 0

Total Shots: 4

Shots Off Target / Blocked: 3

Dribble Attempts (Succ.): 2 (0)

Touches: 31

Accurate Passes: 16/20 (80% accuracy)

Key Passes: 2

Ground Duels (Won): 4 (1)

Aerial Duels (Won): 3 (2)

Possession Lost: 9

Offsides: 2

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