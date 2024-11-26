Where to watch Al Sadd SC vs Al-Hilal live in the USA: 2024/2025 AFC Champions League

Al Sadd SC will host Al-Hilal for the Matchday 5 of the 2024/2025 AFC Champions League. Find out here the kickoff times and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options available in the USA.

Watch Al Sadd SC vs Al-Hilal online in the US on Paramount+

Al Hilal continued their dominant start to the season with a commanding 3-0 win over Esteghlal, marking their fourth victory in as many games to secure a perfect 12 points. The Saudi powerhouse remains a top contender to dominate both domestically and internationally this year.

However, the team is navigating the distraction of ongoing tensions involving Brazilian star Neymar. Shifting their focus back to the field, Al Hilal now prepare for a high-stakes clash against Al Sadd. The Qatari side, undefeated with two wins and two draws, face their toughest test yet as they aim to rise to the occasion against one of the region’s most important squads.

When will the Al Sadd SC vs Al-Hilal match be played?

Al Sadd SC will receive Al-Hilal this Tuesday, November 26, in an AFC Champions League Matchday 5 showdown, with kickoff set for 11:00 AM (ET).

Akram Hassan Afif of Al Sadd FC – IMAGO / Naushad

Al Sadd SC vs Al-Hilal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

How to watch Al Sadd SC vs Al-Hilal in the USA

Al Sadd SC and Al-Hilal are set to square off in a highly anticipated 2024/25 AFC Champions League matchup, with live coverage available for fans in the USA on Paramount+.