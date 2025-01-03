Myles Garrett is determined to disrupt the Baltimore Ravens’ plans. Ahead of their Week 18 clash, the Cleveland Browns’ defensive end has issued a strong warning to Lamar Jackson about their upcoming matchup.

There is just one game left in the 2024 NFL regular season. While several teams are fighting to secure playoff berths, others have already turned their attention to the next campaign. The Browns fall into the latter category.

Cleveland’s season was disappointing, largely due to injuries that plagued key players. However, even though they are out of playoff contention, their Week 18 matchup against the Ravens is not one they plan to take lightly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Myles Garrett issues a strong warning to Lamar Jackson ahead of Week 18

At the start of the 2024 NFL season, many analysts labeled the Browns as potential dark horses. Despite a solid roster, the AFC North team failed to meet those lofty expectations.

see also NFL News: Baltimore Ravens HC John Harbaugh shows no doubts in choosing his MVP winner

While the Browns’ defense remains one of the league’s most reliable units, their offense struggled to perform at a competitive level. Myles Garrett continued to shine as the team’s star, but his efforts alone couldn’t propel Cleveland into the postseason.

Advertisement

In contrast, the Ravens have emerged as legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Lamar Jackson is having one of the best seasons of his career, a fact that surely fuels the Browns’ determination to spoil Baltimore’s momentum.

Advertisement

The rivalry between Cleveland and Baltimore is always intense. Although the Browns have been eliminated, they are determined to make the Ravens work for every yard in Week 18, a sentiment Myles Garrett has made abundantly clear.

Advertisement

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) after the Baltimore Ravens game versus the Los Angeles Chargers on November 25, 2024, at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

“I mean, I’d rather upset them and mess up their playoff hopes,” Garrett said, via a transcript from the team. “And if the sack title comes along with that, great. Definitely going to do what I can to be disruptive and take No. 8 out of the game as much as possible. If that comes along with it, outstanding. But at the end of the day, I want to win.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if the Ravens lose to the Browns in Week 18?

The Ravens have already secured a playoff berth, but their seeding remains undecided. They could either enter as AFC North champions or as a Wild Card team.

see also NFL News: Myles Garrett sends clear message to Browns about his career and future in Cleveland

If the Ravens lose to the Browns and the Steelers defeat the Bengals, Pittsburgh would clinch the AFC North title. Since Baltimore plays first on Saturday, the Steelers will know their fate by the time their game kicks off.

Advertisement

SurveyWho will win? Who will win? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE