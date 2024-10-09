Trending topics:
Where to watch Anguilla vs Belize live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

Anguilla will face Belize in the Matchday 3 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage. Here's the key info for the game, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and how to watch or stream it live in the United States.

Belize and Anguilla two folded flags together
Belize and Anguilla two folded flags together

By Leonardo Herrera

Anguilla take on Belize in Matchday 3 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage. As excitement builds for this crucial contest, USA fans can lock in all the key details, from the game date and kickoff time to how they can watch or stream the action live, ensuring they don’t miss a moment of the action.

[Watch Anguilla vs Belize in the USA on Paramount+]

Anguilla’s debut in the Nations League was a historic moment for the team, marking a major turning point. Known for their struggles and a history of defeats, Anguilla shocked many with a 2-0 victory over Turks and Caicos Islands, sparking joy and hope within the squad. However, their momentum was halted on Matchday 2 with a narrow 1-0 loss to Belize.

Despite the setback, Anguilla’s performance left a positive impression, showing significant progress. Now, Anguilla returns home with renewed optimism, knowing the stakes are high. A victory in this match is crucial for both teams as they vie for promotion.

When will the Anguilla vs Belize match be played?

Anguilla play against Belize in their League C Matchday 3 game of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage this Wednesday, October 9, with the match kicking off at 10:00 PM (ET).

Closeup Anguilla Flag – IMAGO / ingimage

Anguilla vs Belize: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Anguilla vs Belize in the USA

The Concacaf Nations League clash between Anguilla and Belize will be available for viewers in the USA on Paramount+.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

