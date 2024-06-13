Argentina and Guatemala will face off in an international friendly in Washington. Find out here how to watch or live stream this exciting game in the US.

Where to watch Argentina vs Guatemala live for free in the USA: 2024 International Friendly

The wait for the 2024 Copa America will be over soon, but first, Lionel Messi and Argentina will take on Guatemala in an international friendly in Washington. Here, you will find everything you need to know to watch the game in the United States.

Watch Argentina vs Guatemala live for FREE in the USA on Fubo

La Albiceleste head into this game aiming to build on their recent win over Ecuador at Soldier Field in Chicago, but with their sights set on the June 20 match against Canada in the 2024 Copa America opener.

While all eyes will be on Messi and Argentina, Los Chapines aim to make the most of this opportunity to test themselves against a true giant. Luis Fernando Tena’s men claimed two wins in the June international window so far, but their winning streak will be at stake against none other than the world champions.

When will the Argentina vs Guatemala match be played?

Argentina and Guatemala will face each other on Friday, June 14, at 8:00 PM (ET) at Commanders Field in Washington. It will be La Albiceleste‘s last friendly before the 2024 Copa America in the US.

Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on during a training session at Florida Blue Training Center on June 5, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Argentina vs Guatemala: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

SURVEY Who will win? Who will win? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

How to watch Argentina vs Guatemala in the USA

The international friendly to be played between Argentina and Guatemala on June 14th in Washington will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options: FOX Deportes, Max, and truTV USA.