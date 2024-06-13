The wait for the 2024 Copa America will be over soon, but first, Lionel Messi and Argentina will take on Guatemala in an international friendly in Washington. Here, you will find everything you need to know to watch the game in the United States.
While all eyes will be on Messi and Argentina, Los Chapines aim to make the most of this opportunity to test themselves against a true giant. Luis Fernando Tena’s men claimed two wins in the June international window so far, but their winning streak will be at stake against none other than the world champions.
When will the Argentina vs Guatemala match be played?
Argentina and Guatemala will face each other on Friday, June 14, at 8:00 PM (ET) at Commanders Field in Washington. It will be La Albiceleste‘s last friendly before the 2024 Copa America in the US.
How to watch Argentina vs Guatemala in the USA
The international friendly to be played between Argentina and Guatemala on June 14th in Washington will be broadcast in the United States onFubo (7-day free trial). Other options: FOX Deportes, Max, and truTV USA.
