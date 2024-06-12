Argentina play Guatemala in their last international friendly before the 2024 Copa America, and fans wonder whether Lionel Messi will make the starting eleven. Find out here the probable lineups.

With the 2024 Copa America just around the corner, Argentina will take on Guatemala on Friday, June 14, in their last international friendly before their debut. This time, Lionel Messi could start.

Last time out, the Inter Miami superstar came off the bench in La Albiceleste‘s 1-0 friendly win over Ecuador at Soldier Field in Chicago. Angel Di Maria, who scored the winner, wore the captain’s armband before being replaced by Leo.

Los Chapines head into this clash aiming to extend their unbeaten run, having avoided defeat in their last four matches (W2 D2). But of course, that will not be an easy task against the reigning world champs.

Will Messi start? Argentina’s predicted lineup

According to TyC Sports in Argentina, chances are Messi will suit up in the friendly against Guatemala. While his presence in the starting eleven remains uncertain, Leo is expected to at least come on in the second half. Argentine national team manager Lionel Scaloni, however, will reportedly make up to seven changes to the team that started at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Lionel Messi of Argentina (C) sits in the bench with teammates Giovani Lo Celso (L) and Leandro Paredes (R) prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Paraguay at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on October 12, 2023 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Argentina’s predicted lineup: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero/Lucas Martinez Quarta, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul/Exequiel Palacios, Alexis Mac Alliser, Enzo Fernandez; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez/Julian Alvarez, Nicolas Gonzalez.

Guatemala’s probable lineup

After finishing level with Nicaragua in May, Guatemala came back stronger in June with commanding victories over Dominica (6-0) and the British Virgin Islands (3-0). Coach Luis Fernando Tena is believed to make at least one change, with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing likely to be replaced by Carlos Mejia.

Guatemala’s probable lineup: Nicholas Hagen, Nicolas Samayoa, Jose Pinto, Jose Ardon, Jose Morales, Oscar Castellanos, Alejandro Galindo, Jonathan Franco, Oscar Santis, Rubio Mendez, Carlos Mejia.