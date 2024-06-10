In his post-match press conference, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni explained why Lionel Messi came off the bench in the friendly win over Ecuador at Soldier Field.

Lionel Messi started on the bench in Argentina‘s 1-0 win over Ecuador at Soldier Field on Sunday, with the Inter Miami star coming on for Angel Di Maria — who scored for La Albiceleste — 56 minutes into the game.

Leo didn’t have any injury, which is why many were surprised to see him for less than 45′. Speaking to the media after the game, manager Lionel Scaloni explained his decision not to start the 36-year-old in Chicago.

“There are times when there is no need to take risks, not only with Leo (Messi),” Scaloni said. “Today, there were other players that didn’t play, like Otamendi. Di Maria had his minutes, Enzo came back after a surgery.”

Argentina took the field with Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez, and Di Maria leading the attacking line. With the Copa America drawing nearer, Scaloni wants to manage the load on the squad.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina looks on in the second half against Ecuador during an International Friendly match at Soldier Field on June 09, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

“The idea is to take care of everyone a little and ensure that they arrive in optimal conditions,” Scaloni added. “In some cases, like with Nahuel Molina, we didn’t want to risk it, because he is not 100% fit.”

What’s next for Argentina

The Argentine national team returns to action on Friday, June 14, when it takes on Guatemala in its last friendly before the 2024 Copa America. Six days later, it will play Canada in the inaugural match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The reigning world champs, who will defend their 2021 Copa America title in this year’s edition in the US, will later play Chile and Peru in Group A. Needless to say, the team led by Messi on the field is one of the strongest candidates to win the competition.

Argentina’s upcoming matches