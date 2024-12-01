Where to watch Arouca vs Benfica live in the USA: 2024/2025 Primeira Liga

Arouca will face off against Benfica in a Matchday 12 clash of the 2024/25 Primeira Liga season, promising an exciting matchup as both teams look to gain crucial points. Fans in the USA can find complete viewing options, including channel listings and streaming guides, to catch all the action live.

Benfica face a pivotal matchup in their quest to climb to the top of the Primeira Liga standings. Fresh off a commanding 4-1 derby victory over Porto, As Aguias received a boost this week as Sporting’s unbeaten run came to an end with a surprising 1-1 draw against Santa Clara.

With a game in hand, Benfica now have a prime opportunity to close the gap on their rivals. Standing in their way are Arouca, a team desperate for points as they sit second-to-last in the table with just eight points, fighting to avoid relegation.

When will the Arouca vs Benfica match be played?

Arouca will take on Benfica in a Matchday 12 clash of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga this Sunday, November 10, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 PM (ET).

Arouca vs Benfica: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Arouca vs Benfica in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 Primeira Liga clash between Arouca and Benfica live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial. Additional viewing options include GolTV and Fanatiz.