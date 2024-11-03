Where to watch Barcelona vs Espanyol live for free in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025

Barcelona will face Espanyol in a Matchday 12 clash of the 2024/2025 La Liga. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Barcelona are set to take on Espanyol in a highly anticipated Matchday 12 showdown in the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Fans in the USA have plenty of ways to catch the action, with the match streaming and airing across major platforms to ensure no one misses a moment. Be sure to check for all available viewing options.

[Watch Barcelona vs Espanyol online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Barcelona aim to keep their momentum rolling in La Liga after a stunning 4-0 victory over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on Matchday 1. Robert Lewandowski’s squad now holds a commanding six-point lead at the top of the table, amassing an impressive 30 points from a possible 33.

Up next, they face another intense challenge in the Catalan Derby against Espanyol. Although Espanyol haven’t been favorites in recent years, this matchup remains critical for them, as they look to secure valuable points to escape the relegation zone while reigniting their fierce rivalry with Barcelona.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Barcelona vs Espanyol match be played?

Barcelona face Espanyol in the Matchday 12 of the 2024-2025 La Liga season this Sunday, November 3. The showdown kicks off at 10:15 PM (ET).

Javi Puado of RCD Espanyol – IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Advertisement

Barcelona vs Espanyol: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

see also Valencia vs Real Madrid: Why was the 2024-2025 La Liga game postponed?

How to watch Barcelona vs Espanyol in the USA

Don’t miss this 2024/2025 La Liga showdown between Barcelona and Espanyol which will be broadcast live in the USA. You can catch all the action on Fubo with a free trial. Other options: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.