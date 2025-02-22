Where to watch Seattle Sounders vs Charlotte live in the USA: 2025 MLS

Seattle Sounders and Charlotte will face each other on 2025 MLS Matchday 1. With excitement building, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available in the USA to watch the game live.

The 2025 MLS season kicks off with teams gearing up for a grueling campaign, and the Seattle Sounders enter with high expectations after an impressive 2024 run. Despite not being favorites, they defied the odds to reach the conference finals and now have their sights set even higher.

Their opening matchup features Charlotte FC, a team that had a solid regular season last year but fell short in the first round of the playoffs. Determined to take the next step, Charlotte aim for a strong start as both teams look to make an early statement.

When will the Seattle Sounders vs Charlotte match be played?

Seattle Sounders take on Charlotte this Saturday, February 22, in the Matchday 1 of the 2025 MLS season, with kickoff scheduled for 10:30 PM (ET).

Seattle Sounders vs Charlotte: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs Charlotte in the USA

