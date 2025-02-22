Trending topics:
MLS

Where to watch Seattle Sounders vs Charlotte live in the USA: 2025 MLS

Seattle Sounders face Charlotte on 2025 MLS Matchday 1. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

João Paulo of Seattle Sounders
© Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesJoão Paulo of Seattle Sounders

Seattle Sounders and Charlotte will face each other on 2025 MLS Matchday 1. With excitement building, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Seattle Sounders vs Charlotte live in the USA on Apple TV]

The 2025 MLS season kicks off with teams gearing up for a grueling campaign, and the Seattle Sounders enter with high expectations after an impressive 2024 run. Despite not being favorites, they defied the odds to reach the conference finals and now have their sights set even higher.

Their opening matchup features Charlotte FC, a team that had a solid regular season last year but fell short in the first round of the playoffs. Determined to take the next step, Charlotte aim for a strong start as both teams look to make an early statement.

Advertisement

When will the Seattle Sounders vs Charlotte match be played?

Seattle Sounders take on Charlotte this Saturday, February 22, in the Matchday 1 of the 2025 MLS season, with kickoff scheduled for 10:30 PM (ET).

Tim Ream of Charlotte FC – Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Tim Ream of Charlotte FC – Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Advertisement

Seattle Sounders vs Charlotte: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

MLS social media titans: Which teams have the strongest online presence?

see also

MLS social media titans: Which teams have the strongest online presence?

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs Charlotte in the USA

Tune in to MLS League Pass on Apple TV to catch the 2025 MLS regular season showdown between Seattle Sounders and Charlotte, live in the USA.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Former World No.4 Tim Henman names the greatest between Djokovic, Federer and Nadal
Tennis

Former World No.4 Tim Henman names the greatest between Djokovic, Federer and Nadal

Seahawks confirm roster moves, amid Geno Smith's uncertain future
NFL

Seahawks confirm roster moves, amid Geno Smith's uncertain future

Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla explains surprising team captaincy decision
NBA

Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla explains surprising team captaincy decision

Boston icon Kevin Garnett explains what Jayson Tatum needs to improve on to reach his full potential
NBA

Boston icon Kevin Garnett explains what Jayson Tatum needs to improve on to reach his full potential

Better Collective Logo