Lakers coach JJ Redick claims he had a revelation and found a ‘cheat code’ in the NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers are solidifying their identity as a team as they approach the final stretch of the 2024-25 NBA regular season. Head coach JJ Redick recently shared an unexpected revelation regarding the team’s growth.

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers attends a news conference before a preseason game against the Golden State Warriors on October 15, 2024.
This past Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers secured a crucial 110-102 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, keeping them firmly in the playoff race within the Western Conference. Reflecting on the team’s progress as they head into the most demanding phase of the season, coach JJ Redick offered a surprising perspective.

“I had this revelation like six weeks ago, two months ago,” Redick began, speaking after the game at the Moda Center, according to Silver Screen and Roll. The math stuff, it’s important. It really is. You try to generate high-value shots. You strategize around throw-aheads and what those create.”

The coach also emphasized other vital components of the team’s success. Game plan defensively, it’s all important. Guys have to communicate, all that stuff,” he noted. “All that stuff, it’s super important.”

However, Redick ultimately unveiled the essence of his revelation. “There’s only actually one cheat code in the NBA, and that’s playing hard,” he asserted. “If you play hard every night, you have a chance to win. If you don’t play hard every night, you’re probably going to lose…You give yourself a chance to win every night if you play hard.”

Redick and Lebron on the sideline

Head coach JJ Redick and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers speak during a game against the Charlotte Hornets on January 27, 2025.

Things are working out for the Lakers

JJ Redick’s comments resonate with the Los Angeles Lakers‘ performance this season. The team struggled with inconsistency during the first months of the campaign, but since early 2025 (around the time Redick claims to have had his “revelation”), their results have been far more convincing.

The Lakers wrapped up 2024 with an 18-14 record, which left them in a somewhat precarious position within the Western Conference standings. However, a marked shift occurred in January: since then, they have posted a 15-7 record. More impressively, their performance over the last 14 games is even better, with 11 wins and only 3 losses.

Challenges ahead for Redick

With a collective dynamic now in place, Redick’s challenge is to further enhance the Lakers’ strengths. At the heart of this task lies the chemistry between LeBron James and Luka Doncic. If the head coach can help the Slovenian guard recapture the form he displayed during his years with the Dallas Mavericks, the Los Angeles Lakers could emerge as legitimate contenders for an NBA championship.

Alejandro Lopez Vega

