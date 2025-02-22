NFL Rumors: Vikings QB Sam Darnold’s update on his future with the franchise

The Minnesota Vikings are entering a pivotal offseason with several key decisions ahead. After falling short last season, they must find the best path to stay competitive in the NFC.Roster improvements, financial considerations, and long-term planning will all shape their future. Considering the latter, an NFL insider has shared new insights into Sam Darnold’s future with the Vikings.

“I’m told, that they (Vikings) are open to him (Darnold) coming back on a new deal. You know, talking to people around the league with other teams, they are skeptical that the Vikings would go the franchise tag route right now, because you’re looking at close to $40 million on a one year deal, which maybe that could facilitate a tag and trade, but that’s high coin for a player that is going to get a nice, robust market, but maybe not that high,” reported NFL insider Jeremy Fowler on SportsCenter.

One major factor in the decision is the financial aspect. Fowler noted that many teams doubt Minnesota will use the franchise tag on Sam Darnold. Tagging him would cost nearly $40 million for one year, a steep price. While Darnold will draw interest in free agency, he may not command such a high salary. A tag-and-trade renewal deal scenario remains possible. However, it would require another team willing to take on that contract.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For now, the Vikings must decide if Darnold is their best option or if they should go in a different direction. Bringing him back would provide stability. However, it may not be enough to elevate the team to the next level. Minnesota’s front office faces tough choices as they work to build a competitive roster in the NFC.

Sam Darnold of the Minnesota Vikings

Advertisement

Would the Vikings be making a mistake by not choosing JJ McCarthy as their first choice on QB?

Before JJ McCarthy’s injury, he was the Vikings’ primary choice at quarterback. However, Sam Darnold’s arrival and performance have shifted the team’s outlook. Most reports from NFL insiders share a common theme. They suggest that the Vikings are now focused on finding a veteran quarterback. Many believe this could be a mistake. If the team was willing to bet on McCarthy last season, they should at least give him a chance in the 2025 NFL season.

Advertisement

see also NFL insider reveals key details on Vikings QB Daniel Jones’ future with the franchise

However, the Vikings may be prioritizing JJ McCarthy’s development. After such a serious injury, regaining a competitive rhythm takes time. During this process, McCarthy could struggle with confidence. He might also face harsh criticism from fans if he underperforms.

Advertisement

To prevent this, the Vikings could target a veteran quarterback. This would provide immediate stability while allowing McCarthy to develop without disrupting his progression.