NHL News: Florida Panthers sends latest update on Matthew Tkachuk’s injury after Four Nations

The Four Nations Face-Off came to an end and Matthew Tkachuk failed to lift the trophy with Team USA after an overtime loss to Team Canada. As the NHL regular season resumes, we bring you the latest on the Florida Panthers star.

Tkachuk’s health problems began against Team Canada in the round robin, when the forward asked to leave the game before the third period because of a lower-body injury. The injury was then confirmed when he sat out the game against Sweden.

In the final against Canada, Tkachuk could have made a difference for his team, but he was on the ice for just 6:47 minutes. He came off in the second period with an apparent leg injury. His brother Brady, who knows him well, said it was a serious injury as Matthew has played with a broken sternum. With that in mind, the Panthers have clarified the status of one of their stars.

Panthers update on Tkachuk injury

While the nature of Tkachuk’s injury is unclear, the Panthers head coach confirmed that Matthew will not play in Saturday night’s game between Florida and the Seattle Kraken. The information was confirmed by NHL insider Katie Engleson on her X (formerly Twitter) account.

Matthew Tkachuk #19 of the Florida Panthers warms up before a game against the Boston Bruins during Game Six of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the TD Garden on May 17, 2024.

“According to HC Paul Maurice, Matthew Tkachuk will not play against Seattle and will be evaluated over the next few days. They will have a clear plan after that,” reporter Engleson confirmed about Tkachuk’s injury.

Panthers have uncertainty over Tkachuk

Florida is on a roll in the 2024-25 NHL regular season. The Panthers are 7-3-0 in their last ten games and have won two in a row to sit atop the Metropolitan Division with a 34-20-3 overall record. While that’s certainly a favorable backdrop for resting Tkachuk, Maurice’s team will miss him on the ice.