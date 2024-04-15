Bayern play against Arsenal the second leg of 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Bayern Munich will face off against Arsenal in the second leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Find out all the key information, such as the match date, kickoff time, and a variety of streaming options tailored for viewers in the United States, right here.

After an emotionally charged first leg, where both teams put on a captivating display matching the high expectations set by their caliber, the anticipation for the second leg’s conclusion surpasses that of their initial clash in England.

With the Bundesliga title secured by Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern‘s sole remaining objective is the Champions League. Consequently, they’re poised to exert maximum effort to advance to the semifinals. Conversely, Arsenal finds themselves in a historic position to excel in the tournament, armed with a formidable squad of established prowess.

When will the Bayern vs Arsenal match be played?

The game for the second leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals between Bayern and Arsenal will be played this Wednesday, April 17 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Bayern vs Arsenal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Bayern vs Arsenal in the USA

This 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals game between Bayern and Arsenal will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount+. Other options: ViX.