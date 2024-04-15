Manchester City will face Real Madrid the second leg of 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Where to Watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live in the USA: 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League Second Leg Quarterfinals

Manchester City and Real Madrid will define a place in the semifinals when they face each other for the second leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Discover all the essential details, including the match date, kickoff time, and a range of streaming options catered specifically for viewers in the United States, right here.

The initial encounter between these two rivals proved to be a true roller coaster of emotions. With fluctuating results, abundant goals, and two remarkable performances by both teams, soccer fans worldwide were treated to an enthralling spectacle during the first leg. However, the climax is yet to unfold.

Manchester City and Real Madrid failed to capitalize on their opportunities, necessitating that everything be settled in the upcoming second leg clash in Manchester. While Haaland’s team enjoys the advantage of playing on home turf, it by no means guarantees them victory against a determined Real Madrid side that will be gunning for success with all they have.

When will the Manchester City vs Real Madrid match be played?

The game for the second leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals between Manchester City and Real Madrid will be played this Wednesday, April 17 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid in the USA

This 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals game between Manchester City and Real Madrid will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount+. Other options: Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN App, CBS, UniMás, TUDN USA, ViX.