Where to watch Bayern vs Benfica live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Bayern face Benfica Matchday 4 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Find out here the kickoff times and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options available in the USA.

After a strong opening, Bayern Munich‘s form took a nosedive as they dropped back-to-back games against Aston Villa and Barcelona, leaving them with just 3 points from a possible 9. Now eager to turn things around before the stakes get higher, the Bavarians face a challenging test against Benfica.

The Portuguese side has shown mixed form but holds a respectable 6 points out of 9. With Bayern desperate to rebound, Benfica will look to step up and secure a result on German soil against one of Europe’s toughest opponents.

When will the Bayern vs Benfica match be played?

Bayern take on Benfica this Wednesday, November 6, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 clash. Set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Bayern vs Benfica: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Bayern vs Benfica in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League clash between Bayern and Benfica. USA fans can catch every moment of the action on Fubo (free trial), with additional viewing options available on Paramount+, UniMás, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.