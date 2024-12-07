Trending topics:
Where to watch Benfica vs Vitoria Guimaraes live in the USA: 2024/2025 Primeira Liga

Benfica will face Vitoria Guimaraes for the Matchday 13 of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Benfica and Vitoria Guimaraes will face each other in a Matchday 13 clash of the 2024/25 Primeira Liga season, promising an exciting matchup as both teams look to gain crucial points. Fans in the USA can find complete viewing options, including channel listings and streaming guides, to catch all the action live.

[Watch Benfica vs Vitoria Guimaraes online in the US on Fubo]

Benfica got another boost in their Primeira Liga campaign as Matchday 14 delivered more good news: Sporting CP suffered a second straight defeat after their impressive 12-game winning streak ended last week.

This presents a prime opportunity for Benfica to close the gap at the top of the standings. However, they face a tough test against Vitoria Guimaraes, a team sitting on 21 points and eyeing a spot in European competition, making this a crucial match for both sides.

When will the Benfica vs Vitoria Guimaraes match be played?

Benfica receive Vitoria Guimaraes in a Matchday 13 clash of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga this Saturday, December 7, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 PM (ET).

Benfica vs Vitoria Guimaraes: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Benfica vs Vitoria Guimaraes in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 Primeira Liga clash between Benfica and Vitoria Guimaraes live in the USA on Fubo. Additional viewing options include GolTV, Fanatiz.

