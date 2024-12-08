Trending topics:
49ers make final decision about contract extension for Brock Purdy

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly made their final decision about the future of Brock Purdy.

Brock Purdy quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers
© Chris Unger/Getty ImagesBrock Purdy quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Before the start of the 2024 season, the San Francisco 49ers were favorites to win the Super Bowl. Brock Purdy was surrounded by a great roster in the NFL and, after many years of knocking the door, this was the best chance.

The names looked outstanding on paper. Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Fred Warner or Nick Bosa. All pieces were set to make a championship run.

However, in order to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, everything had to work perfectly. Then, injuries appeared like an avalanche and their campaign went downhill. As a consequence, Purdy’s future with the franchise was uncertain.

Will 49ers give Brock Purdy a new contract?

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have made their final decision. Brock Purdy is the franchise quarterback of the future.

“The San Francisco 49ers season has obviously not gone as they hoped and expected, leading to some questions, I guess, about whether or not Brock Purdy is still the guy. From what I am told, he is in fact still the guy that the 49ers plan on locking with a long term extension this coming offseason.”

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

