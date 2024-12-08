Where to watch Cruz Azul vs Club America live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Cruz Azul will face off against Club America in the what will be the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 semifinals. Fans in the USA can find out here comprehensive broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to ensure they catch every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch Cruz Azul vs Club America online in the US on Fubo]

The first leg of the semi-finals ended in a tense 0-0 draw, as expected, with neither team able to break the deadlock. While the match provided some entertainment, the result leaves everything to play for in the second leg, which is expected to be far more thrilling.

Cruz Azul remain the favorite heading into the return fixture, having topped the regular season and with the advantage of playing at home. However, Club America are a seasoned contender, well-versed in navigating high-pressure situations. The fierce derby rivalry will be on full display as these two archrivals battle for a spot in the final, where Monterrey await.

When will the Cruz Azul vs Club America match be played?

Cruz Azul will take on Club America for the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 semifinals this Sunday, December 8. The action is set to kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Alexis Gutierrez (L) of Cruz Azul fights for the ball with Cristian Calderon (R) of America – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Cruz Azul vs Club America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Club America in the USA

Catch the Liga MX Apertura 2024 clash between Cruz Azul and Club America, airing live in the USA on Fubo. Additional viewing options include Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.