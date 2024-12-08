Trending topics:
NBA

Where to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers live in the USA: 2024 NBA regular season game

Los Angeles Lakers will face Portland Trail Blazers in a 2024 NBA regular season game. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

Anthony Davis of Los Angeles Lakers
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireAnthony Davis of Los Angeles Lakers

By Leonardo Herrera

Los Angeles Lakers will face off against Portland Trail Blazers in an exciting 2024 NBA regular-season clash. Fans can catch every moment of this high-energy matchup, from the opening tip to the final buzzer, with game times and streaming options available here.

[Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers live in the USA on Fubo]

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to rebound from a rough patch, having suffered three straight losses that dropped their record to 12-11 and left them clinging to 10th place—the final Play-In spot.

Falling short of expectations, the LeBron and Bronny James squad will aim to get back on track against the Portland Trail Blazers. Portland sit 13th in the standings with an 8-15 record and face an uphill battle to climb the ranks, and a turnaround is still within reach if they can start stacking up wins.

When will the Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers match be played?

Los Angeles Lakers will take on Portland Trail Blazers this Sunday, December 8, in a 2024 NBA regular season game. The game will start at 9:30 PM (ET).

Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers in the USA

Catch the 2024 NBA regular season matchup between Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: SportsNet LA.

