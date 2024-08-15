Where to watch Boca Juniors vs Cruzeiro live for free in the USA: 2024 Copa Sudamericana round of 16

Boca Juniors will face Cruzeiro for the first leg of the 2024 Copa Sudamericana round of 16. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Boca Juniors are set to square off against Cruzeiro in the opening leg of the 2024 Copa Sudamericana round of 16. Soccer fans in the U.S. can prepare for all the crucial details, including match dates, kickoff times, and exclusive streaming options designed just for American viewers.

Boca Juniors, a storied powerhouse in international soccer, stands as one of the top contenders for the 2024 Copa Sudamericana. Their claim to favorability was bolstered by a decisive win over Independiente del Valle, highlighted by Edinson Cavani’s pivotal goal at the Bombonera. With a rich history of success in South American tournaments, the Xeneizes are firmly positioned as a team to watch.

Their next challenge, however, is far from straightforward. Boca Juniors face Cruzeiro, currently sitting sixth in the Brasileirao, South America’s premier national league. Cruzeiro are in formidable form, making this matchup a tantalizing prospect as two elite teams clash in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter.

When will the Boca Juniors vs Cruzeiro match be played?

The game for the second leg of the 2024 Copa Sudamericana round of 16 between Boca Juniors and Cruzeiro will be played this Thursday, August 15 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Boca Juniors vs Cruzeiro: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Cruzeiro in the USA

Catch the 2024 Copa Sudamericana clash between Boca Juniors and Cruzeiro live in the USA on Fubo (free trial available). Additional viewing options include Fanatiz USA and beIN SPORTS.

