Copa Sudamericana 2024: Schedule, Fixtures, Where and How to Watch in the USA

The Copa Sudamericana stands as Conmebol’s second most significant club tournament, showcasing the top teams from the Confederation that didn’t secure a spot in the Copa Libertadores. Don’t overlook any aspect of this competition; discover everything you need to know about the schedule, fixtures, Where, and How to Watch in the USA right here.

While the Copa Libertadores reigns as Conmebol’s premier club competition, the Copa Sudamericana holds its own significance, boasting thrilling matchups and intense competition. The upcoming edition promises to be fiercely contested, with numerous esteemed teams vying for glory.

Brazilian powerhouses like Corinthians, Paranaense, Inter de Porto Alegre, and Cruzeiro are set to make their mark, but the inclusion of legendary team Boca Juniors adds an extra layer of excitement, given their illustrious international history. Get ready for captivating clashes and unforgettable moments in this highly anticipated tournament.

Copa Sudamericana 2024: group stage schedule

Group A

Matchday 1

Universidad Cesar Vallejo vs. Defensa y Justicia | Tuesday, April 2, 11 p.m.

Always Ready vs Independiente Medellin | Thursday, April 4, 11 p.m.

Matchday 2

Defensa y Justicia vs. Always Ready | Wednesday, April 10, 7 p.m.

Independiente Medellin vs. Universidad Cesar Vallejo | Wednesday, April 10, 11 p.m.

Matchday 3

Always Ready vs. Universidad Cesar Vallejo | Thursday, April 25, at 9 p.m.

Independiente Medellin vs. Defensa y Justicia | Thursday, April 25, at 11 p.m.

Matchday 4

Universidad Cesar Vallejo vs. Independiente Medellin | Tuesday, May 7, 9 p.m.

Always Ready vs. Defensa y Justicia | Tuesday, May 7, 11 p.m.

Matchday 5

Defensa y Justicia vs. Independiente Medellin | Tuesday, May 14, 9 p.m.

Universidad Cesar Vallejo vs. Always Ready | Wednesday, May 15, 11 p.m.

Matchday 6

Defensa y Justicia vs. Universidad Cesar Vallejo | Wednesday, April 29, 9 p.m.

Independiente Medellin vs. Always Ready | Wednesday, April 29, 9 p.m.

Group B

Matchday 1

Alianza FC vs Union La Calera | Wednesday, April 3, 11 p.m.

Universidad Catolica vs. Cruzeiro | Thursday, April 4, 9 p.m.

Matchday 2

Union La Calera vs. Universidad Catolica | Wednesday, April 10, 9 p.m.

Cruzeiro vs. Alianza FC | Thursday, April 11, 9 p.m.

Matchday 3

Union La Calera vs. Cruzeiro | Tuesday, April 23, 7 p.m.

Alianza FC vs. Universidad Catolica | Tuesday April 23, 11 p.m.

Matchday 4

Alianza FC vs. Cruzeiro | Tuesday, May 7, 9:30 p.m.

Universidad Catolica vs. Union La Calera | Thursday, May 9, 11 p.m.

Matchday 5

Cruzeiro vs. Union La Calera | Thursday, May 16, 9 p.m.

Universidad Catolica vs. Alianza FC | Thursday, May 16, 11 p.m.

Matchday 6

Cruzeiro vs. Universidad Catolica | Thursday, May 30, 9 p.m.

Union La Calera vs. Alianza FC | Thursday, May 30, 9 p.m.

Group C

Matchday 1

Belgrano vs. International | Tuesday, April 2, 7 p.m.

Real Tomayapo vs. Delfin | Thursday, April 4, 11 p.m.

Matchday 2

International vs. Real Tomayapo | Wednesday, April 10, 9 p.m.

Delfin vs. Belgrano | Thursday, April 11, 11 p.m.

Matchday 3

Real Tomayapo vs. Belgrano | Wednesday, April 24, 9:30 p.m.

Delfin vs. International | Thursday, April 25, 11 p.m.

Matchday 4

Real Tomayapo vs. International | Tuesday, May 7, 9 p.m.

Belgrano vs. Delfin | Thursday, May 9, 7 p.m.

Matchday 5

Belgrano vs. Real Tomayapo | Wednesday, May 15, 7 p.m.

International vs. Delfin | Thursday, May 16, 7 p.m.

Matchday 6

International vs. Belgrano | Tuesday, May 28, 9:30 p.m.

Delfin vs. Real Tomayapo | Tuesday, May 28, 9:30 p.m.

Group D

Matchday 1

National Potosi vs. Boca | Wednesday, May 3, 9 p.m.

Sportivo Trinidense vs Fortaleza | Wednesday, May 3, 9 p.m.

Matchday 2

Boca vs. Sportivo Trinidense | Tuesday, April 9, 9 p.m.

Fortaleza vs. Nacional Potosi | Wednesday, April 10, 7 p.m.

Matchday 3

Sportivo Trinidense vs. Nacional Potosi | Tuesday, April 23, 9 p.m.

Fortaleza vs. Boca | Thursday, April 25, 9 p.m.

Matchday 4

Nacional Potosi vs. Fortaleza | Wednesday, May 8, 9 p.m.

Sportivo Trinidense vs. Boca | Wednesday, May 8, 9:30 p.m.

Matchday 5

Nacional Potosi vs. Sportivo Trinidense | Tuesday, May 14, 11 p.m.

Boca vs. Fortaleza | Wednesday, May 15, 9 p.m.

Matchday 6

Boca vs. Nacional Potosi | Wednesday, May 29, 9 p.m.

Fortaleza vs. Sportivo Trinidense | Wednesday, May 29, 9 p.m.

Group E

Matchday 1

Sportivo Ameliano vs. Paranaense | Tuesday, April 2, 7 p.m.

Rayo Zuliano vs. Danubio | Wednesday, April 3, 7 p.m.

Matchday 2

Danubio vs. Sportivo Ameliano | Tuesday, April 9, 9 p.m.

Paranaense vs. Rayo Zuliano | Tuesday, April 9, 9:30 p.m.

Matchday 3

Danubio vs. Paranaense | Wednesday, April 24, 7 p.m.

Rayo Zuliano vs. Sportivo Ameliano | Wednesday, April 24, 11 p.m.

Matchday 4

Sportivo Ameliano vs. Danubio | Tuesday, May 7, 9:30 p.m.

Rayo Zuliano vs. Paranaense | Wednesday, May 8, 7 p.m.

Matchday 5

Sportivo Ameliano vs. Rayo Zuliano | Tuesday, May 14, 9 p.m.

Paranaense vs. Danubio | Wednesday, May 15, 7 p.m.

Matchday 6

Danubio vs. Rayo Zuliano | Thursday, May 30, 9 p.m.

Paraense vs. Sportivo Ameliano | Thursday, May 30, 9 p.m.

Group F

Matchday 1

Nacional vs. Argentinos Juniors | Tuesday, April 2, 7 p.m.

Racing (URU) vs. Corinthians | Tuesday, April 2, 9:30 p.m.

Matchday 2

Argentinos Juniors vs. Racing (URU) | Tuesday, April 9, 7 p.m.

Corinthians vs. Nacional | Tuesday, April 9, 7 p.m.

Matchday 3

Argentinos Juniors vs. Corinthians | Tuesday, April 23, 9:30 p.m.

Nacional vs. Racing (URU) | Thursday, April 25, 7 p.m.

Matchday 4

Racing (URU) vs. Argentinos Juniors | Tuesday, May 7, 7 p.m.

Nacional vs. Corinthians | Tuesday, May 7, 7 p.m.

Matchday 5

Racing (U) vs. Nacional | Tuesday, May 14, 7 p.m.

Corinthians vs. Argentinos Juniors | Tuesday, May 7, 9:30 p.m.

Matchday 6

Argentinos Juniors vs Nacional | Tuesday, May 28, 7 p.m.

Cortinhians vs. Racing (URU) | Tuesday, May 28, 7 p.m.

Group G

Matchday 1

Cuiaba vs. Lanus | Wednesday, April 3, 7 p.m.

Deportivo Garcilaso vs Metropolitanos | Thursday, April 4, 7 p.m.

Matchday 2

Lanus vs. Deportivo Garcilaso | Thursday, April 11, 7 p.m.

Metropolitanos vs. Cuiaba | Thursday, April 11, 7 p.m.

Matchday 3

Deportivo Garcilaso vs. Cuiaba | Tuesday, April 23, 9 p.m.

Metropolitanos vs. Lanus | Thursday, April 25, 7 p.m.

Matchday 4

Cuiaba vs. Metropolitanos | Wednesday, May 8, 9 p.m.

Deportivo Garcilaso vs. Lanus | Thursday, May 9, 11 p.m.

Matchday 5

Lanus vs. Metropolitanos | Wednesday, May 15, 7 p.m.

Cuiaba vs. Deportivo Garcilaso | Wednesday, May 15, 9 p.m.

Matchday 6

Lanus vs. Cuiaba | Wednesday, May 29, 7 p.m.

Metropolitanos vs. Deportivo Garcilaso | Wednesday, May 29, 7 p.m.

Group H

Matchday 1

Red Bull Bragantino vs. Coquimbo Unido | Wednesday, April 3, 9 p.m.

Sportivo Luqueño vs. Racing | Thursday, April 4, 9 p.m.

Matchday 2

Racing vs. Red Bull Bragantino | Wednesday, April 10, 9:30 p.m.

Coquimbo Unido vs. Sportivo Luqueño | Thursday, April 11, 9 p.m.

Matchday 3

Coquimbo Unido vs. Racing | Wednesday, April 24, 7 p.m.

Red Bull Bragantino vs. Sportivo Luqueño | Wednesday, April 24, 9 p.m.

Matchday 4

Sportivo Luqueño vs. Coquimbo Unido | Wednesday, May 8, 7 p.m.

Red Bull Bragantino vs. Racing | Thursday, May 9, 9 p.m.

Matchday 5

Racing vs. Coquimbo Unido | Thursday, May 16, 7 p.m.

Sportivo Luqueño vs. Red Bull Bragantino | Thursday, May 16, 9 p.m.

Matchday 6

Racing vs. Sportivo Luqueño | Tuesday, May 28, 9:30 p.m.

Coquimbo Unido vs. Red Bull Bragantino | Tuesday, May 28, 9:30 p.m.

Copa Sudamericana 2024: schedule, phase by phase

Matchday 1 | week 03/04

Matchday 2 | week 10/04

Matchday 3 | week 04/24

Matchday 4 | week 08/05

Matchday 5 | week 05/15

Matchday 6 | week 05/29

First leg Play-offs | week 07/17

Second leg Play-offs | week 07/24

Round of 16 First leg | week 14/08

Round of 16 Second leg | week 08/21

Quarterfinals First leg | week 09/18

Quarterfinals Second leg | week 09/25

Semifinals First leg | week 10/23

Semifinals Second leg | week 10/30

Final | Saturday 10/23

Copa Sudamericana 2024: TV USA

In the United States, all the action from Conmebol’s second most important club tournament can be found through Fubo (free trial). Other options available for the American territory are beIN SPORTS, Fanatiz, Tubi.