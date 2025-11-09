Where to watch Boca Juniors vs River Plate live in the USA: 2025 Liga Profesional Argentina

Boca Juniors will receive River Plate for the Matchday 15 of the 2025 Liga Profesional Argentina. Fans in the United States can find essential details, including kickoff time and broadcast or streaming options, to watch the match live.

[Watch Boca Juniors vs River Plate online in the US on Fubo]

One of South America’s most storied rivalries is about to light up the stage once again as Boca Juniors and River Plate clash in another heated edition of El Superclasico. Both Argentine powerhouses enter the matchup in similar positions—each already qualified for the final stage but still searching for consistency.

Boca have found momentum in recent games, showing steady improvement throughout the tournament, while River have stumbled in their latest outings. Still, form rarely matters when these two giants collide, with pride, history, and far more than just three points hanging in the balance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Boca Juniors vs River Plate match be played?

Boca Juniors take on River Plate on Matchday 15 of the Liga Profesional Argentina this Sunday, November 9, with kickoff set for 2:30 PM (ET).

Miguel Merentiel of Boca Juniors – German Adrasti/Getty Images

Advertisement

Boca Juniors vs River Plate: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 PM

How to watch Boca Juniors vs River Plate in the USA

The 2025 Liga Profesional Argentina matchup between Boca Juniors and River Plate will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo. Other options: Fanatiz USA and TyC Sports Internacional.