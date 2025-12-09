Philip Rivers makes NFL return with Colts: Will he start vs Seahawks in Week 15?

Trending topics:
Philip Rivers has officially joined the Indianapolis Colts for the 2025 NFL season. Will the 44-year-old quarterback play in Week 15 against the Seattle Seahawks?

By Fernando Franco Puga

QB Philip Rivers of the Indianapolis Colts
Following Daniel Jones’ injury, the Indianapolis Colts have decided to sign Philip Rivers. But will the veteran quarterback play in Week 15 against the Seattle Seahawks?

Philip Rivers turned 44 on Monday, and the Colts gave him a return to the NFL as gift. The team signed the veteran to its practice squad, potentially handing him the offense in the final stretch of the regular season.

According to Adam Schefter, the Colts will evaluate Philip Rivers on Wednesday and Thursday to determine his availability for Week 15, when Indianapolis faces the Seahawks. Reports suggest the tests will be more physical than mental to assess whether he is ready to play this weekend.

*Developing story…

