Trending topics:
mlb

MLB Rumors: NY Mets willing to trade All-Star amid interest in Pete Alonso

The New York Mets are staying busy in the winter stretch of the MLB Free Agency. As several teams inquire about star Pete Alonso, the Mets are reportedly open to parting ways with a key piece to their puzzle.

By Federico O'donnell

Follow us on Google!
Pete Alonso in the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park.
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesPete Alonso in the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park.

After the heartbreaking ending to the 2025 MLB regular season, the New York Mets know the stakes are high. After watching star Edwin Diaz sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the organization in Queens is now facing pressure as Pete Alonso is drawing plenty of interest. However, it’s another All-Star on the team whom the Mets might be okay parting ways with.

According to The Athletic’s Tim Britton and Will Sammon, the Mets are willing to move All-Star David Peterson. However, a trade won’t happen unless New York receives a player who fills a need in return.

The report indicated that a deal similar to the one the Mets made earlier in the MLB offseason—when they traded Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers in exchange for Marcus Semien—could occur.

Advertisement

Mets want to right their wrongs

Missing the MLB postseason in such dramatic fashion has seemingly taught New York a lesson. The Mets will hope to put it to good use amid a frenzied stretch of the offseason.

David Peterson of the New York Mets

David Peterson of the New York Mets

Advertisement

However, losing an elite closer like Edwin Diaz was far from an encouraging sight heading into Christmas. Now, the organization will look to get something in return as teams around the league inquire about the left-handed pitcher, Peterson.

NY Mets eye Pete Alonso reunion, though rival options complicate the picture

see also

NY Mets eye Pete Alonso reunion, though rival options complicate the picture

Money ball

Contrary to Diaz, Peterson is still somewhat under Mets’ surveillance. The 30-year-old is entering his final season of team control. According to The Athletic, he is projected to make $7.6 million in arbitration. That is a number virtually every team in MLB can accommodate, which makes Peterson even more appealing to the rest of the league—and, as a result, gives New York more leverage if it enters trade negotiations.

Advertisement
federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell
ALSO READ
Bregman, Alonso's agent provides update amid strong Red Sox interest
MLB

Bregman, Alonso's agent provides update amid strong Red Sox interest

NY Mets eye Alonso reunion, though rival options complicate the picture
MLB

NY Mets eye Alonso reunion, though rival options complicate the picture

Mets' Stearns sends one-word message on Alonso amid MLB free agency
MLB

Mets' Stearns sends one-word message on Alonso amid MLB free agency

MLB Rumors: Dodgers are reportedly in talks to make a “mega” blockbuster trade with the Tigers
MLB

MLB Rumors: Dodgers are reportedly in talks to make a “mega” blockbuster trade with the Tigers

Better Collective Logo