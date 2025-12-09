Trending topics:
BOXING

Gervonta Davis breaks silence, clarifies why Jake Paul fight was canceled

Gervonta Davis addressed the cancellation of his highly anticipated fight with Jake Paul, sharing his perspective on what led to the bout being called off and responding to the surrounding controversy.

By Alexander Rosquez

Gervonta "Tank" Davis speaks at news conference.
© (Photo by Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images)Gervonta "Tank" Davis speaks at news conference.

The boxing world was surprised when the Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul fight, originally scheduled for November 14, was canceled. Fans and promoters alike were left wondering why such a high-profile bout was called off.

Davis broke his silence with a brief post on social media, which he later deleted. He claimed the cancellation had more to do with Paul struggling in training camp than the legal troubles surrounding him.

According to Davis, Paulwas getting his (expletive) beat in camp … I was gonna do him bad,” adding, “But everything happens for a reason — that’s why I didn’t trip.” His comment suggested the fight fell apart because Paul was not prepared to compete at Davis’s level.

Why Davis vs Paul was canceled

The fight was officially canceled after MVP Promotions pulled it, following a civil lawsuit filed against Davis by an ex-girlfriend. The allegations include assault, kidnapping, and threats. Jake Paul publicly criticized Davis, calling the situation unacceptable.

Jake Paul - Gervonta Davis

Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis fight was canceled. Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

Despite Davis’s claims, the legal issues clearly played a major role in the cancellation. The combination of serious allegations and competitive concerns created a situation that made the fight impossible to move forward.

Anthony Joshua’s weight update signals serious trouble for Jake Paul ahead of December 19 fight

Anthony Joshua’s weight update signals serious trouble for Jake Paul ahead of December 19 fight

What’s next for Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul?

With the fight off, Davis misses a major opportunity for exposure and a big payday. Paul, meanwhile, is already considering other opponents and events to headline in the near future.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
