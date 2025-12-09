Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Lineups for 2025-26 UEFA Champions League Matchday 6

The 2025–26 edition of the UEFA Champions League arrives at a critical moment for both Barcelona and Eintracht Frankfurt — Matchday 6 could determine who advances. For Barcelona, a win at home means control over their own fate; for Frankfurt, it’s a must-win to keep their campaign alive.

Barcelona, led by Lamine Yamal, head into this clash with a mix of urgency and opportunity. Injuries and roster issues have reshaped their squad, forcing the coaching staff to trust young players and rotate key positions — but the pressure is high to deliver a convincing European result in front of a demanding home crowd.

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt arrive in Catalonia under pressure of their own. Defensive struggles and a recent heavy domestic defeat have hurt morale, but the German side still has enough attacking talent and counter-attacking threat to unsettle Barcelona — meaning nothing can be taken for granted when underdogs meet giants.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barcelona’s probable lineup

For this match, Barcelona are likely to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Their projected XI includes Joan García in goal; Jules Koundé, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín and Alejandro Balde across the backline; Frenkie de Jong and Pedri forming the double pivot in midfield; while Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Raphinha support a lone striker, Robert Lewandowski, leading the line.

Players of FC Barcelona pose for a team photograph. Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Advertisement

This setup aims to balance defensive solidity with attacking width and pace — expecting Yamal and Raphinha to exploit space on the flanks, while midfield control from de Jong and Pedri should facilitate transitions and service to Lewandowski in the box.

Advertisement

see also Bayern Munich vs Sporting CP: Lineups for 2025-26 UEFA Champions League Matchday 6

Eintracht Frankfurt’s probable lineup

Eintracht Frankfurt are expected to respond with a 4-2-3-1 formation of their own. The predicted XI: Michael Zetterer in goal; a back four of Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch, Nathaniel Brown, Arthur Theate; a midfield pivot with Mahmoud Dahoud and Fares Chaibi; an attacking midfield trio of Mario Gotze, Ritsu Doan and Jean-Matteo Bahoya, with Ansgar Knauff up front as the lone forward.

Advertisement

SurveyWho will win this Champions League Matchday 6 showdown? Who will win this Champions League Matchday 6 showdown? already voted 0 people

With key forwards unavailable, this lineup would rely on speed, creativity from the flanks, and disciplined midfield defense. Frankfurt will likely look to absorb pressure, disrupt Barcelona’s rhythm, and spring Knauff on the break — hoping their attackers’ pace and movement can unlock Barça’s defense.

Advertisement