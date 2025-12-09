Why is Mohamed Salah not playing today for Liverpool vs Inter Milan in 2025-26 UEFA Champions League?

As Liverpool strives to rebound this season following setbacks in both the UEFA Champions League and Premier League, they face a significant challenge today against Inter Milan. A key player, Mohamed Salah, will be absent from the roster for this important match.

Mohamed Salah won’t be playing for Liverpool against Inter Milan, as head coach Arne Slot excluded him after he made a controversial statement to the media about his current situation with the team, which reportedly displeased the club’s front office.

“We have informed him that he is not traveling with us. That was our sole communication to him. Naturally, leading up to Saturday, the two of us talked extensively, sometimes in longer discussions and sometimes shorter,“ Arne Slot stated during the press conference ahead of today’s game.

With this announcement, Liverpool fans are sensing discord between the head coach and the player. The team has struggled in recent matches, securing just four wins in their last 15 across all competitions.

What did Salah say about Slot?

Before the pivotal match against Inter Milan, Salah opened up about his relationship with Slot, expressing concerns over how he has been treated within the team. Salah has been a crucial figure for Liverpool in recent years, making his comments particularly striking.

“I have often stated that I had a good relationship with the manager; now, suddenly, we have no relationship,” Salah commented after Liverpool’s dramatic 3-3 draw with Leeds United last weekend.

“I don’t understand why, but it feels like someone at the club doesn’t want me here. It seems the club has thrown me under the bus. That’s how I feel. It’s quite obvious to me that someone wanted to shift all the blame onto me,“ Salah remarked.

Liverpool’s replacement for Salah

With the absence of the Egyptian star from today’s lineup against Inter Milan, Liverpool is expected to rely on Szoboszlai as the primary candidate to fill Salah’s shoes, given that there seems to be no available right winger ready to step into the starting position.

