Bengals deliver terrible news to Joe Burrow about a key teammate ahead of tough playoff push

The Cincinnati Bengals are still alive in the 2025 NFL season. Unfortunately, they have delivered tough news to Joe Burrow about a key teammate that may reduce their chances of reaching the playoffs.

According to the NFL Playoff Picture, the Bengals still have a 1% chance of advancing to the postseason. Obviously, it is not an ideal scenario, but their season is not over yet.

Unfortunately, Cincinnati now faces a new problem in this late playoff push. Trey Hendrickson, the team’s star pass rusher, has been dealing with an injury that is now expected to sideline him for the rest of the regular season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trey Hendrickson to miss the rest of the 2025 regular season

Earlier this year, the Bengals gave Trey Hendrickson a one-year, $29 million deal to keep him for the 2025 season. Unfortunately, the move did not pay off, as the defensive end has not played at the level the team expected.

Hendrickson has appeared in only seven games this season, recording four sacks, 16 combined tackles, and three tackles for loss. Those numbers have fallen short of what the Bengals’ defense needed from the four-time Pro Bowler.

Advertisement

Now, things have worsened for Cincinnati. Hendrickson has dealt with hip and pelvis injuries throughout the season, and reports indicate his campaign has come to an end.

Advertisement

see also AFC North standings and playoff picture updated after Ravens-Steelers in 2025 NFL Week 14

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported that Trey Hendrickson underwent core muscle surgery on Tuesday morning. His recovery timeline is six weeks, and with the regular season ending in four weeks, he is expected to miss the remainder of the year.

Advertisement

While Hendrickson could technically return for the playoffs, the Bengals’ slim 1% playoff odds and his absence on the field raise the possibility that he has already played his final game with the AFC North club.