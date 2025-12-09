MLB Rumors: Philadelphia Phillies reportedly leading the race to sign Japanese standout

The Philadelphia Phillies‘ fanbase is eagerly anticipating the next regular season, especially following their disappointing finish in 2025 against the reigning champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers. With this in mind, expectations are high for the new additions to the roster, including a potential standout from Japan.

A report from the Sponichi Annex in Japan has sparked considerable interest, highlighting the Phillies’ keen interest in Tatsuya Imai. “According to an MLB executive, the Phillies are seriously considering acquiring pitcher Tatsuya Imai (27) from the Seibu Lions via the posting system. The team is short on right-handed starting pitchers and Imai fits their needs,” noted Daisuke Sugiura in the Japanese media.

The Phillies even made the front page of Japanese media, signifying their status as the frontrunner to secure a deal with the Seibu Lions and bring Imai to the U.S. for his MLB debut in the 2026 season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As evidenced by the success of players like Shohei Ohtani and Roki Sasaki, the impact of Japanese players in MLB postseason success is undeniable. The Phillies, along with other franchises, are recognizing the value of incorporating Asian talent into their rosters.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Other franchises interested in Tatsuya Imai

While the Phillies are reportedly leading the pursuit of Tatsuya Imai, other franchises have also expressed interest in the Japanese sensation. The demand for Japanese players has surged due to their pivotal roles in helping teams secure World Series titles.

Advertisement

see also Kyle Schwarber’s Phillies new contract: How much will he earn compared to NY Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton?

The New York Yankees and the New York Mets have reportedly inquired about the reliever from Japan. Additionally, he has been linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers; however, Imai stated in an interview that he prefers not to join a team with other Japanese standouts.

Advertisement

Imai’s stats in the 2025 regular season

With numerous franchises reportedly interested in the Japanese reliever, his impressive stats from the last regular season bode well for his potential posting in MLB for the upcoming season.

Here are his stats from last season:

Games Pitched (G): 24

Wins – Losses (W-L): 10 – 5

ERA: 1.92

Innings Pitched (IP): 163.2

Strikeouts (SO): 178

Walks (BB): 45

WHIP: 0.89

Complete Games (CG): 5

Shutouts (SHO): 3

Home Runs Allowed (HR): 6

Advertisement

Advertisement