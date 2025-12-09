Trending topics:
Philip Rivers returns to NFL at 44: How old was Tom Brady when he retired?

Philip Rivers’ return to the NFL has many wondering what Tom Brady’s retirement age was.

By Matías Persuh

Tom Brady QB.
Tom Brady QB.

One of the headline stories of the day in the NFL is Philip Rivers’ return to the league, as he joins the Indianapolis Colts to replace Daniel Jones. At 44 years old, the quarterback is putting the helmet back on, playing well into his 40s just as the legendary Tom Brady once did.

Considered by many to be the true GOAT, Brady retired twice, with only one season separating the announcements. Initially, he declared he was stepping away from the game at age 44 in 2022; however, he returned for one more season and, wearing the Buccaneers uniform, finally decided to call it a career at age 45.

Tom Brady’s spotless career—spent mostly wearing the colors of the New England Patriots—places him among the greatest players in the history of the sport. His unmatched physical durability allowed him to reach an age few have ever achieved, all while building a trophy-filled career.

Tom Brady

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

*Developing story…

