Philip Rivers signs with Colts: QB depth chart updated with Daniel Jones injured

The Indianapolis Colts found some much needed relief at the quarterback position by bringing Philip Rivers out of retirement in the NFL season. On Bolavip we take a look at the updated depth chart at QB for Shane Steichen, as Daniel Jones misses the rest of the campaign.

By Federico O'donnell

Philip Rivers on December 27, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Following Daniel Jones’ Achilles injury, the Indianapolis Colts had no time waste as their 2025 NFL season was now hanging on by a thread. Hoping to keep the team afloat, the Colts have now signed 44-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers.

With Rivers returning to Indianapolis after retiring following the 2020 NFL season, the Colts now have two healthy quarterback options. Rookie Riley Leonard’s status for Sunday is uncertain as he deals with a knee injury. All signs indicate Rivers will serve as backup as both Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson remain on Injured Reserve (IR).

Meanwhile, Brett Rypien—currently on Indy’s practice squad—is another option to command the offense in Week 15. Lastly, tight end Tyler Warren is currently listed as the emergency quarterback. The rookie out of Penn State shined in college football due to his ability to play any role on offense, including several snaps at the QB position.

Developing story…

