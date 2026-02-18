Trending topics:
Where to watch Bodo/Glimt vs Inter in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Bodo/Glimt will face Inter in the first leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offs. Find here the kickoff times and how to watch the game on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Marcus Thuram of Inter
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesMarcus Thuram of Inter

Bodo/Glimt and Inter face each other in the first leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offs. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Bodo/Glimt vs Inter online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

A pivotal knockout clash is set as Inter Milan look to assert their contender status against surging underdogs Bodo/Glimt. Inter missed automatic Round of 16 qualification by a single point but enter with high expectations after last season’s runner-up finish.

Still, the Norwegian team Bodo/Glimt has already shown they can compete with Europe’s elite, and they’ll be eager to prove they belong on this stage—setting the stage for a matchup no fan should overlook.

When will the Bodo/Glimt vs Inter match be played?

Bodo/Glimt play against Inter this Wednesday, February 18, in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offsThe game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Nikita Khaikin of Bodo/Glimt – Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Nikita Khaikin of Bodo/Glimt – Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Bodo/Glimt vs Inter: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Bodo/Glimt vs Inter in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Bodo/Glimt and Inter. Catch all the action live on DirecTV StreamOther options: Paramount+, UniMás, TUDN and ViX.

