Where to watch Sporting San Miguelito vs LA Galaxy live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Sporting San Miguelito will square off against LA Galaxy for the first leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Sporting San Miguelito vs LA Galaxy live in the USA on Fubo]

A new chapter begins for the LA Galaxy as they kick off their campaign with a first-round matchup against Panamanian underdog Sporting San Miguelito. After finishing second-to-last in the Western Conference in 2025, Los Angeles enter 2026 with plenty to prove and a chance to quickly change the narrative.

Sporting San Miguelito, meanwhile, arrives motivated and fearless, eager to pull off a shock against a marquee MLS name. The Galaxy may have the edge on paper, but this opener carries real intrigue — don’t miss it.

When will the Sporting San Miguelito vs LA Galaxy match be played?

This first leg game in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round between Sporting San Miguelito and LA Galaxy be played this Thursday, February 19 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Carlos Garcés of the Los Angeles Galaxy – Harry How/Getty Images

Sporting San Miguelito vs LA Galaxy: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Sporting San Miguelito vs LA Galaxy in the USA

This 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup game between Sporting San Miguelito and LA Galaxy will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FS1, TUDN and ViX.