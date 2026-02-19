Hilary Knight makes three-word confession after Team USA’s gold medal win vs Team Canada in Winter Olympics

Team USA made history with an electric 2-1 overtime win in the gold medal game against Team Canada. After striking gold in the 2026 Winter Olympics, captain Hilary Knight was asked about her future and potential retirement. On that note, she needed just three words to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

“We will see,” Hilary Knight admitted when asked if this was her last game during her postgame interview. If it was, then Knight can truly walk away with no regrets nor unfulfilled dreams.

She did it all. When Team USA trailed 1-0 and needed a hero, Knight rose to the occasion—of course she did. Captain America deflected home a puck with 2:04 left in the third period. In overtime, it was Megan Keller who finished an impressive individual effort at the end of her shift to secure gold for the Americans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A ring and a medal

What a week Hilary Knight has had. The 36-year-old accomplished in just a matter of hours what many spend a lifetime chasing. After her marriage proposal to American speed skater Brittany Bowe went viral across social media, Knight put on a show in the final.

Hilary Knight celebrates after her game-tying goal

Advertisement

A diamond ring wasn’t enough—so she made sure to add another gold medal to her collection as she competed in her fifth career Olympics. No other player in Team USA history—men or women—has ever achieved that.

Advertisement

see also Team USA star makes something clear to Auston Matthews, teammates with threat to Team Canada

After an incredible run in which Team USA blew past its opponents, Knight and company finally faced adversity against Canada. Somehow, someway, they pushed through—and now they stand as the reigning Olympic gold medalists.

Advertisement

2026 podium

Gold medal: Team USA

Silver medal: Team Canada

Bronze medal: Switzerland

Women’s hockey medal tally updated

Canada: 5 golds and 3 silvers

USA: 3 golds, 4 silvers, and one bronze

Sweden: one silver and one bronze

Finland: 4 bronzes

Switzerland: 2 bronzes

Advertisement