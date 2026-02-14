Where to watch Inter vs Juventus live in the USA: 2025/2026 Serie A

Inter and Juventus face each other in Matchday 25 of the 2025/2026 Serie A season. Here’s everything you need to know, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

The title race in Serie A tightens as Juventus look to protect their Champions League position after a 2-2 draw with Lazio left them level on points with AS Roma, holding the edge on goal difference. There’s no room for error.

However, the challenge doesn’t get any tougher: the Derby d’Italia against league-leading Inter, who sit on 58 points, five clear at the top, and are aiming to strengthen their grip on first place in a clash that could reshape the standings.

When will the Inter vs Juventus match be played?

Inter play against Juventus in a Matchday 25 clash of the 2025-2026 Serie A season this Saturday, February 14. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Manuel Akanji of Inter – Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Inter vs Juventus: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Inter vs Juventus in the USA

This 2025/2026 Serie A game between Inter and Juventus will be broadcast live in the USA on DAZN. Other options: Paramount+.