Serie A

Where to watch Inter vs Juventus live in the USA: 2025/2026 Serie A

Inter will receive Juventus in Matchday 25 of the 2025/2026 Serie A season. Fans in the USA can follow all the action with full kickoff times and broadcast information available for both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Francisco Conceicao of Juventus
Francisco Conceicao of Juventus

Inter and Juventus face each other in Matchday 25 of the 2025/2026 Serie A season. Here’s everything you need to know, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Inter vs Juventus online in the US on DAZN]

The title race in Serie A tightens as Juventus look to protect their Champions League position after a 2-2 draw with Lazio left them level on points with AS Roma, holding the edge on goal difference. There’s no room for error.

However, the challenge doesn’t get any tougher: the Derby d’Italia against league-leading Inter, who sit on 58 points, five clear at the top, and are aiming to strengthen their grip on first place in a clash that could reshape the standings.

When will the Inter vs Juventus match be played?

Inter play against Juventus in a Matchday 25 clash of the 2025-2026 Serie A season this Saturday, February 14. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Manuel Akanji of Inter

Manuel Akanji of Inter – Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Inter vs Juventus: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM
CT: 1:45 PM
MT: 12:45 PM
PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Inter vs Juventus in the USA

This 2025/2026 Serie A game between Inter and Juventus will be broadcast live in the USA on DAZN. Other options: Paramount+.

