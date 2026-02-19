Lionel Messi teammate Rodrigo De Paul downplays Champions League importance after Inter Miami’s MLS title

Winning MLS requires persistence, discipline, and high-level play, especially in a growing soccer landscape fueled by ambition and competitive balance. That is something Rodrigo De Paul and Lionel Messi have already experienced with Inter Miami, who are building a project designed to contend for titles. However, many would still agree that the UEFA Champions League is on another level—but not for De Paul.

In an interview with Marca, the Argentine midfielder raised eyebrows by claiming, “I think it is more difficult to win MLS than the Champions League. You have to play all the time perfectly. It sounds crazy, but the MLS format is really difficult.”

It was ironic to some observers that De Paul made that claim, considering he never won a Champions League title during his time in Europe. MLS operates as a league format followed by playoffs, while the Champions League, despite recent structural changes, remains a continental cup competition. The contrast between formats makes the comparison complex.

De Paul arrived at Inter Miami last season in a transfer reportedly worth $15 million, signing a three-year contract to team up with Messi. Having won the MLS Cup title in 2025, the Herons start their title defense on Saturday, February 21, against Los Angeles FC.

MLS and a format that does not forgive

The Argentine midfielder focused on the competitive structure of MLS to defend his argument, highlighting a long and demanding regular season that rewards consistency, followed by single-elimination playoffs. Dominating the regular season guarantees nothing once the postseason begins. One mistake can send teams home.

De Paul, who has played in the UEFA Champions League but never lifted the trophy, argued that the European format, with a league phase and two-leg knockout rounds, offers more margin for error. Over two matches, teams can recover from a poor performance, something that is not always possible in the MLS playoffs.

He also pointed to logistical challenges in the United States, where travel distances are significantly longer, and weather conditions vary dramatically compared to Europe. In addition, the salary cap system in MLS is designed to promote parity among teams, unlike the financial imbalance often seen in European competitions.

De Paul’s best Champions League result

De Paul does not have a Champions League title to reinforce his argument. The furthest Rodrigo De Paul advanced in the UEFA Champions League was the quarterfinals, a stage he reached twice with Atletico Madrid during the 2021-22 and 2023-24 seasons.

In the 2023-24 edition, De Paul played a key role by scoring in the first leg of the quarterfinal against Borussia Dortmund. However, Atletico Madrid were eliminated on aggregate, once again falling short of a semifinal appearance in Europe’s top club competition.