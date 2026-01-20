Trending topics:
Champions League

Where to watch Inter vs Arsenal in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Inter receive Arsenal in the league stage Matchday 7 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. Find here the kickoff times and how to watch the game on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Declan Rice of Arsenal
© Shaun Botterill/Getty ImagesDeclan Rice of Arsenal

Inter and Arsenal will face each other in the league stage Matchday 7 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Inter vs Arsenal online in the US on Paramount+]

One of the marquee fixtures of Champions League Matchday 7 pits the leaders of Serie A and the Premier League in a high-stakes showdown with major knockout implications. Arsenal arrive flying, sitting atop their domestic table and leading their Champions League group.

They’ll go for a win that help them punch their ticket to the Round of 16. Standing in their way are Inter Milan, eager to snap the Gunners’ six-match winning streak and fully aware that three points are crucial to remain inside the top eight and keep direct qualification firmly within reach.

Advertisement

When will the Inter vs Arsenal match be played?

Inter will face Arsenal this Tuesday, January 20, in the league stage Matchday 7 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Lautaro Martinez of Inter – Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Lautaro Martinez of Inter – Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Advertisement

Inter vs Arsenal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Inter vs Arsenal in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Inter and Arsenal. Catch all the action live on Paramount+Other options: ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Tottenham vs Borussia Dortmund in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch Tottenham vs Borussia Dortmund in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Where to watch Sporting CP vs PSG in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch Sporting CP vs PSG in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Monaco in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Monaco in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

NY Yankees, NY Mets reportedly have one less competitor for Cody Bellinger
MLB

NY Yankees, NY Mets reportedly have one less competitor for Cody Bellinger

Better Collective Logo