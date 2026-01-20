Where to watch Inter vs Arsenal in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Inter and Arsenal will face each other in the league stage Matchday 7 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Inter vs Arsenal online in the US on Paramount+]

One of the marquee fixtures of Champions League Matchday 7 pits the leaders of Serie A and the Premier League in a high-stakes showdown with major knockout implications. Arsenal arrive flying, sitting atop their domestic table and leading their Champions League group.

They’ll go for a win that help them punch their ticket to the Round of 16. Standing in their way are Inter Milan, eager to snap the Gunners’ six-match winning streak and fully aware that three points are crucial to remain inside the top eight and keep direct qualification firmly within reach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Inter vs Arsenal match be played?

Inter will face Arsenal this Tuesday, January 20, in the league stage Matchday 7 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Lautaro Martinez of Inter – Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Advertisement

Inter vs Arsenal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Inter vs Arsenal in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Inter and Arsenal. Catch all the action live on Paramount+. Other options: ViX.