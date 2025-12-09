Where to watch Inter vs Liverpool in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Inter face off against Liverpool in the league stage Matchday 6 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Inter vs Liverpool online in the US on Paramount+]

Matchday 6 serves up a high-stakes Champions League clash at San Siro, where Liverpool enter under mounting pressure with nine points and little room left to slip in the race for the quarterfinals. Inter Milan arrive in strong form after securing 12 points.

However, they still need one more big result to officially clinch their spot among Europe’s elite eight. With both sides pushing toward their own objectives and tensions sure to rise from the outset, this matchup has all the makings of a can’t-miss European showdown—so be sure to tune in.

When will the Inter vs Liverpool match be played?

Inter face Liverpool this Tuesday, December 9, in the league stage Matchday 6 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Lautaro Martinez of Inter – Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Inter vs Liverpool: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Inter vs Liverpool in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Inter and Liverpool. Catch all the action live on Paramount+. Other options: ViX.