Where to watch Argentina U20 vs Ecuador U20 live in the USA: 2026 CONMEBOL U20 Women’s Sudamericano

Argentina U20 play against Ecuador U20 for the Matchday 2 of the 2026 CONMEBOL U20 Women’s Sudamericano final stage. As excitement builds, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

Two high-stakes rivals with title hopes on the line square off in what has quickly become a must-win match for both sides, as Ecuador U20 look to build on a strong group-stage opener that saw them clinch a 1-0 win over Colombia and sit near the top of the standings, trailing only Brazil.

Coming off that momentum, the Ecuadorians are chasing a second straight victory, but looming in their path are Argentina U20 who opened their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Venezuela and know that anything less than three points here could sharply dim their championship aspirations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Argentina U20 vs Ecuador U20 match be played?

Argentina U20 face Ecuador U20 in the Matchday 2 of the 2026 CONMEBOL U20 Women’s Sudamericano final stage this Thursday, February 19, with kickoff set for 8:00 PM (ET).

A fan of Ecuador waves a flag – Franklin Jacome/Getty Images

Advertisement

Argentina U20 vs Ecuador U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Argentina U20 vs Ecuador U20 in the USA

Catch this 2026 CONMEBOL U20 Women’s Sudamericano clash between Argentina U20 and Ecuador U20 live in the United States on ViX.