Where to watch Bodø/Glimt vs Sporting CP in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Bodø/Glimt receive Sporting CP in the first leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Find here the kickoff times and how to watch the game on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Kjetil Knutsen, Head Coach of Bodo/Glimt (L) and Rui Borges, Head Coach of Sporting
© Alexander Hassenstein/Getty ImagesKjetil Knutsen, Head Coach of Bodo/Glimt (L) and Rui Borges, Head Coach of Sporting

Bodø/Glimt receive Sporting CP in the first leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League round of 16. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Bodø/Glimt vs Sporting CP online in the US on Fubo]

A compelling Champions League Round of 16 showdown is on the horizon as Sporting CP and Bodø/Glimt meet after both delivered unexpected results earlier in the tournament. Sporting turned heads in the league stage by securing direct qualification to the knockout rounds despite entering as underdogs.

On the other side, Bodø/Glimt produced an even bigger shock by eliminating Inter Milan in the knockout stage playoffs with victories in both legs. With both sides riding the momentum of surprising runs, this matchup has all the ingredients for an entertaining battle from start to finish.

When will the Bodø/Glimt vs Sporting CP match be played?

Bodø/Glimt take on Sporting CP this Wednesday, March 11, in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16The game is set to kick off at 4:00 PM (ET).

Nikita Haikin of FK Bodo/Glimt – Marco Luzzani/Getty Images
Bodø/Glimt vs Sporting CP: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM
CT: 3:00 PM
MT: 2:00 PM
PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Bodø/Glimt vs Sporting CP in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Bodø/Glimt and Sporting CP. Catch all the action live on FuboOther options: Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, CBS Sports Network and ViX.

Leonardo Herrera
