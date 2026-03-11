Trending topics:
Champions League

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid take on Manchester City in the first leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Find here the kickoff times and how to watch the game on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Erling Haland of Manchester City
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesErling Haland of Manchester City

Real Madrid will face Manchester City in the first leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League round of 16. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City online in the US on DAZN]

A championship-level showdown arrives early in the bracket as two tournament favorites collide in the Round of 16. Real Madrid advanced after a highly controversial knockout battle with Benfica, and now Vinicius Jr. and company look to continue their title push.

Standing in their way will be another European powerhouse, Manchester City, whose talent and current form make them a major contender—setting the stage for a thrilling series from start to finish.

When will the Real Madrid vs Manchester City match be played?

Real Madrid play against Manchester City this Wednesday, March 11, in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16The game is set to kick off at 4:00 PM (ET).

Vinicius Junior and Aurelien Tchouameni of Real Madrid – Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images
Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM
CT: 3:00 PM
MT: 2:00 PM
PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City. Catch all the action live on DAZNOther options: Paramount+.

