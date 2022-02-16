Barcelona and Napoli will clash off on Thursday at Camp Nou in the first leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League Round of 32. Check out how to watch or live stream the game in the United States and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Barcelona will host Napoli at Camp Nou in Barcelona on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 12:45 PM (ET), in the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League Round of 32. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Knockout Round Playoffs Leg 1 soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game online.

This will be their fifth overall meeting. No surprises here as Barcelona have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in a total of three occasions so far; Napoli are yet to celebrate a victory to this day, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on August 8, 2020, when the Catalans cruised past Napoli with a 3-1 victory in the 2019/2020 Champions League Round of 16. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 Europa League campaign.

Barcelona vs Napoli: Match Information

Date: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Time: 12:45 PM (ET)

Location: Camp Nou, Barcelona

Live Stream: fuboTV and Paramount+ in the US, DAZN in Canada.

Barcelona vs Napoli: Times by State in the US

ET: 12:45 PM

CT: 11:45 AM

MT: 10:45 AM

PT: 9:45 AM

Barcelona vs Napoli: Storylines

Barcelona ended up in third place of Group E in the UEFA Champions League with seven points in six during the Group Stage The Blaugrana managed to win against Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 twice, home and away, and draw to Benfica 0-0 at home. They lost twice to Bayern with both final results of 3-0 and to Benfica, also 3-0.

Meanwhile, the Partenopei finished the UEL Group Stage in second place of Group C with 10 points in three games, with triumphs over Legia Warsaw 3-0 and 4-1 and Leicester 3-2, only to lose to Spartak Moscow 3-2 and 2-1, and draw with Leicester 2-2.

These opponents don’t have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to August 8, 2019, and it ended in a 2-1 win for Barca in a Club Friendly. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go into the second leg with an advantage.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Barcelona vs Napoli in the U.S.

The 2021-22 UEFA Europa League Round of 32 game between Barcelona and Napoli, to be played on Thursday at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, will be broadcast on fuboTV and Paramount+ in the United States. Other options are UniMás, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Paramount+, TUDN App, Univision NOW. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.

Barcelona vs Napoli: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Barcelona. FanDuel see them as the obvious favorites and thus, they have given them -110 odds to enter the second leg with an advantage. The away side Napoli, meanwhile, have +280 odds to cause an upset in Leg 1, while a tie would result in a +270 payout.

FanDuel Barcelona -110 Tie +270 Napoli +280

* Odds via FanDuel