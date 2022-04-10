Real Madrid will play against Chelsea in what will be the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Here, you can take a look at the probable lineups of both teams for this game.

Real Madrid will face Chelsea this Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Here you can find out the probable lineups of both teams for this game. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial), and on DAZN in Canada.

Undoubtedly one of the most interesting series of the quarterfinals of this UEFA Champions League. A second game that will be very intense. Real Madrid are calmer since in the first leg game they won 3-1 with a great game from Karim Benzema. However, this is not an excuse to be overconfident, and they will have to close the series at home.

In the case of Chelsea, they know it will be very difficult as the 3-1 loss at Stamford Bridge forces them to win by two goals difference. In any case, the "Blues" are the last champions of the Champions League and current world club champions, so they undoubtedly have the potential to win this series.

Real Madrid probable lineup

Eder Militao will miss this game due to an accumulation of yellow cards, so his place would be taken by Nacho Fernandez. Mendy would return to the team in Marcelo's place, as would Luka Modric and Tony Kroos, who were not present for Real Madrid's victory over Getafe in La Liga.

Real Madrid probable starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Chelsea probable lineup

Romelu Lukaku is set to return to the squad after missing the game against Southampton with a sore Achilles tendon, while Cesar Azpilicueta will be absent after testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi, who suffered a setback in his recovery from an Achilles problem, will not be available.

Chelsea probable starting XI: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kovacic, Kante, Alonso; Ziyech, Mount; Havertz.

