Real Madrid will try to seal their qualification to the Last Four today when they host Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabeu for the second leg of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online this game free in different parts of the world.

After a brilliant performance by Karim Benzema in the first leg, Real Madrid will be looking to seal the victory in the series today when they host Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in a match for the second leg of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Here, you will find the time of this UCL Knockout phase soccer match and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial). If you are in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

La Casa Blanca took a 3-1 victory at Stamford Bridge in the first leg with Benzema scoring a hat-trick. It was the French superstar stiker's second treble in a row in the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League. Now, Real Madrid will try to keep the advantage at home to seal their place in the semifinals.

Chelsea, winners of the 2020-2021 UEFA Champions League, know they are likely to play their toughest game of the season. The 3-1 defeat in the first leg was an unexpected result and now will have to turn around the series at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Starting Time of the game

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (Wednesday)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (Wednesday)

Belgium: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 7:00 PM

Italy: 8:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 8:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Russia: 10:00 PM

Senegal: 7:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 8:00 PM

Turkey: 10:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

US: 3:00 PM (ET)

Real Madrid vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2, Proximus Pickx

Brazil: SBT, GUIGO, TNT Go, TNT Brasil, Estádio TNT Sports, HBO Max

Cameroon: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Canada: DAZN

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia

France: Canal+ France, RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

India: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV

Ireland: RTE Player, BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, RTE 2, LiveScore App

Italy: Canale 5, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 252

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Mexico: HBO Max, TNT Sports, TNT Go

Netherlands: RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1

Russia: matchtv.ru, Матч!, Sportbox.ru, Матч! Футбол 3

Senegal: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

South Africa: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Turkey: Exxen

UK: BT Sport App, BT Sport Ultimate, BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2

US: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), Univision NOW, CBS, TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, Univision, TUDN USA