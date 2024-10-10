Where to watch Bolivia vs Colombia live in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

Bolivia will receive Colombia for the Matchday 9 of the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in the USA.

Bolivia and Colombia will face each other in what will be the Matchday 9 clash of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. Whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got all the essential information you need to make sure you don’t miss a second of the action.

Bolivia set to host Colombia in a highly anticipated matchup. Despite being traditionally viewed as the weaker team; Bolivia have secured back-to-back wins. Now, playing on home soil, Bolivian chances will largely hinge on how they handle the pressure.

Colombia, meanwhile, enters the game as the clear favorite after a confidence-boosting victory over Argentina. Led by stars like James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz, they are one of the strongest teams in South America. However, the altitude in Bolivia presents a unique challenge, and Colombia will need to adapt quickly to avoid any surprises in this crucial qualifier.

When will the Bolivia vs Colombia match be played?

Bolivia take on Colombia for the Matchday 9 of the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers this Thursday, October 10, with the match kicking off at 4:00 PM (ET).

Bolivia’s player Jose Sagredo – IMAGO / Photosport

Bolivia vs Colombia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Bolivia vs Colombia in the USA

This Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers clash between Bolivia and Colombia will be available for viewers in the USA on Fanatiz.