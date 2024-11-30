Where to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern live in the USA: 2024-25 Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund will receive Bayern Munich in a Matchday 12 showdown in the 2024-2025 Bundesliga season. Fans in the USA can get all the details on how to watch, including broadcast information, kickoff times, and streaming options, to stay tuned for every moment of this high-stakes clash.

This weekend brings another thrilling chapter of “Der Klassiker,” as Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund renew their rivalry in a showdown packed with more than just three points on the line. Bayern, looking to maintain their resurgence after a disappointing previous season, sits atop the Bundesliga table with a six-point cushion.

A win would solidify their grip on the title race. Meanwhile, Dortmund, currently fifth and trailing Bayern by 10 points, sees this as a pivotal opportunity not only to claim bragging rights but also to chip away at the Bavarians’ lead. The stage is set for a high-stakes clash that promises plenty of drama.

When will the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern match be played?

Borussia Dortmund host Bayern for the 2024-25 Bundesliga Matchday 12 this Saturday, November 30. The action is set to kick off at 12:30 PM (ET).

Harry Kane of Bayern – IMAGO / Philippe Ruiz

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern in the USA

Don’t miss the 2024-25 Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern will be broadcast live in the USA. You can catch all the action on ESPN+.