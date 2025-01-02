The Denver Nuggets kicked off 2025 with a win over the Atlanta Hawks, and fans were thrilled to see another strong performance from future NBA Hall of Famer Russell Westbrook. He played so well that fans are now urging head coach Michael Malone to give him a spot in the starting five.

As one of the Nuggets’ standout performers, Westbrook has also proven to be a key leader on the team, which is well on its way to securing a playoff berth in 2025. After the game, Westbrook spoke with Altitude Sports about his playing style and shared his opinion on who the best player in the world is.

“Nikola Jokic is the best player in the world,” Westbrook said. “My job is to make the game easy for him, and he does it for everybody else. It’s a pleasure to share the floor with him.” His comments reflect the confidence the Nuggets have in their star center, who is in excellent form heading into the postseason.

Westbrook has been a valuable complement to Jokic this season. In the win over the Hawks, the two combined to dish out assists, helping the team score 139 points. Jokic contributed 23 points, while Westbrook added 16 of his own.

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets in the first half at Crypto.com Arena on November 23, 2024.

Reasons to consider Jokic the best player in the world

Nikola Jokic has consistently been recognized as one of the NBA’s top players, earning MVP honors multiple times since the 2018-2019 season. He has been voted MVP three times and is the reigning MVP, having earned the prestigious award last season.

This season, Jokic has continued to impress, maintaining an exceptional level of play. One of the most notable statistics is his three-point shooting, where he’s nearly at 50% efficiency, having made 65 out of 132 attempts beyond the arc.

Jokic is also approaching 1,000 points for the season, with 890 points so far—averaging 30 points per game across 29 contests. These numbers underscore why his teammate, Russell Westbrook, isn’t wrong in calling Jokic the best player in the world.

Westbrook’s performance this season with the Nuggets

While Westbrook may not be the best player in the world, he has certainly proven himself as one of the most impactful. With a career full of accolades—one MVP award, nine All-Star selections, nine All-NBA honors, two scoring titles, and the 2008-2009 NBA Rookie of the Year award—Westbrook has firmly established himself as one of the league’s elite players.

This season, Westbrook has been an invaluable partner to Jokic. As he mentioned in a postgame interview with Altitude Sports, Westbrook’s contributions have been crucial. In the last two games, he’s averaged 16 points per game, with over 80% shooting efficiency from both the field and the free-throw line. He also recorded a triple-double in the second-to-last game and a double-double in a victory over the Hawks.