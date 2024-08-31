Where to watch Chivas vs Juarez live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Chivas will face Juarez in a Matchday 6 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Here's everything you need to know, from kickoff time to where you can catch the action live on TV or streaming in the USA.

Chivas are set to take on Juarez in a pivotal Matchday 6 showdown of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Here’s everything you need to know, from kickoff times to TV broadcast details and streaming options available across the USA.

[Watch Chivas vs Juarez online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Two rivals, Chivas and Juarez, will square off in a crucial Liga MX clash, both looking to turn around their rocky starts to the season. Chivas currently sit in 9th place with 8 points, just within the Requalification spots. However, their ambitions are much higher, aiming to secure a spot among the top 6 teams that automatically advance to the quarterfinals. To keep those hopes alive, they must secure all three points in this Matchday battle.

Juarez, on the other hand, has had a disastrous start, managing just 1 point out of a possible 15. They find themselves near the bottom of the standings, narrowly avoiding last place thanks to Queretaro’s even worse performance. The pressure is on for Juarez to start collecting points immediately if they hope to salvage their season.

When will the Chivas vs Juarez match be played?

Chivas face off against Juarez on Matchday 6 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024, slated for Saturday, August 31st. The clash kicks off at 7:05 PM (ET).

Jairo Torres of Juarez – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Chivas vs Juarez: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:05 PM

CT: 6:05 PM

MT: 5:05 PM

PT: 4:05 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Juarez in the USA

Catch all the action from the Liga MX Apertura 2024 as Chivas face Juarez. Don’t miss a moment of this exciting match—stream it live nationwide on Fubo with a free trial, or watch it on Telemundo, Peacock, or Universo for comprehensive coverage.

Advertisement