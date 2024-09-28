Trending topics:
Where to watch Chivas vs Monterrey live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Chivas face Monterrey in the Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Here's everything you need to know about the game, the kickoff time and where to watch on TV or via streaming in the USA.

German Berterame of Monterrey
© IMAGO / Agencia-MexSportGerman Berterame of Monterrey

By Leonardo Herrera

Chivas will take on Monterrey in the Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Fans in the USA can tune in to catch all the action, with detailed kickoff times and broadcast options available. For those looking to stream the game, multiple platforms will provide coverage, ensuring viewers don’t miss a second of the excitement.

[Watch Chivas vs Monterrey online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Tigres UANL‘s recent draw against Leon has created a significant opportunity for Monterrey, who now have a chance to overtake their archrivals in the standings. With a win, Monterrey can not only leap ahead of Tigres but also continue their pursuit of league leaders Cruz Azul, who have maintained a strong grip on the top spot.

However, Monterrey won’t have an easy path, as they face Chivas in this Matchday. Chivas, coming off a tough loss to Cruz Azul, are desperate to avoid dropping more points. They’re aiming for a direct qualification spot in the quarterfinals and will be pushing hard to secure a crucial win.

When will the Chivas vs Monterrey match be played?

Chivas will face Monterrey for the Liga MX Apertura 2024 Matchday 10 this Saturday, September 28th. The action is set to kick off at 11:05 PM (ET).

Alan Mozo of Guadalajara – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Alan Mozo of Guadalajara – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Chivas vs Monterrey: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:05 PM
CT: 10:05 PM
MT: 9:05 PM
PT: 8:05 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Monterrey in the USA

Catch the Liga MX Apertura 2024 clash between Chivas and Monterrey live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial, or tune in for comprehensive coverage on Universo, Telemundo and Peacock.

